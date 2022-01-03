Former world No. 7 Richard Gasquet has tested positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival in Australia.

The 35-year-old Frenchman said he has no symptoms, but is now isolating for seven days having already withdrawn from an ATP event in Melbourne.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist still hopes to play the Australian Open, and asked his followers for movie recommendations after being struck down with Covid for a second time.

He said on Twitter: “Hello everyone! I have unfortunately tested positive for Covid this morning in Australia, with no symptoms. I'm following the protocols and that's to isolate for a week.

“It's the third time in two years after a contact in New York, and my first positive Covid result [since] last April. It's a great start to the ATP Tour, no?!?! Happy New Year to all!!

“PS, is there anything good on Netflix?”

Richard Gasquet au Rolex Paris Masters 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Gasquet, currently ranked 87th in the world, has missed the last three Australian Opens, while he pulled out of events in Monte Carlo and Madrid last year due to Covid.

The Australian Open starts on January 17, and the coming fortnight will be crucial for the make-up of the tournament as players arrive in the country.

Players were confined to their hotel rooms last year in order to stage the Grand Slam, but this upcoming edition will see a greater level of freedom, although participants must either be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said in November that he expects up to 95 per cent of players to be vaccinated.

A number of high-profile players have tested positive in recent weeks, including Denis Shapovalov, Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur, but all are expected to recover in time for the Australian Open.

