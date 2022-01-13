Why was the Australian Open delayed?

There has yet to be an official reason behind the first cancelled – and then delayed – draw. However, it had been widely reported that the delay was in relation to Novak Djokovic’s continued participation in the tournament.

Yet, when the hastily rearranged draw did eventually take place, the nine-time winner, defending champion and number one seed was part of the draw. He is currently set to face Miomir Kecmanovic when the tournament gets underway on January 17

Will Novak Djokovic compete at the Australian Open?

There is absolutely no certainty as to whether Novak Djokovic will still be in the country when the Australian Open gets underway on January 17. The Serbian won an appeal to remain in the country on Monday after is visa cancellation was quashed. However, immigration minister Alex Hawke could yet – it has widely been reported – revoke the Serbian world no. 1’s visa.

Djokovic’s participation at the Australian Open still remains very much in doubt. There were no questions taken at the delayed draw. so further clarity was not forthcoming.

When will a decision be taken on Djokovic’s participation at the 2022 Australian Open?

The delay in Thursday’s draw was originally speculated to coincide with an address by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison - in the expectation that he would bring some clarity to the Djokovic situation. That did not come. However, Morrison did confirm that Hawke was still considering whether to cancel the player’s visa.

“I will refer to Minister Hawke’s most recent statement in that the position hasn’t changed,” said Morrison.

“These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by minister Hawke and I don’t propose to make any further comment at this time.”

It has now been reported by The Age that immigration minister Hawke would not make a decision on whether to revoke Djokovic’s visa until Friday.

Who did Djokovic draw at the Australian Open 2022?

Djokovic – should he still be in the country - will face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in round one . Elsewhere, Rafa Nadal faces USA’s Marcos Giron, Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland will challenge Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev starts his quest for a maiden Grand Slam against fellow German Daniel Altmaier.

There are five Brits in the main draw. On the men’s side wild card Andy Murray will face Nikoloz Basilashvili, American Sebastian Korda stands in the way of Cameron Norrie’s progression to round two and Dan Evans will begin against Belgium's David Goffin.

Emma Raducanu will face former US Open winner Sloane Stephens and Heather Watson will play against Egypt's Mayar Sherif.

