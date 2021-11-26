Feliciano Lopez described his continued participation at the highest level of tennis as a ‘gift of life’ following his Davis Cup victory over Ecuadorian Roberto Quiroz.

The 40-year-old was not expected to be involved in singles action but had to step in the absence of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alacaraz.

Lopez answered the call and dispatched of his opponent in straight sets, and speaking afterwards, explained how he keeps himself primed and ready for action despite his age.

"A 40-year-old player playing professional tennis is not very normal. I have had a lot of luck and few injuries.

“I have taken care of myself a lot, my type of game may help, I do not play very long points,"

Spain’s preparations were thrown into disarray just 24 hours before the start of the finals in Madrid when Carlos Alcaraz tested positive for coronavirus.

The news came after Rafael Nadal was already ruled out for the defending champions with a foot injury that ended his season early.

Spain are also missing Roberto Bautista Agut who pulled out earlier in the week after suffering an injury in training.



"It is a gift of life to be here representing Spain,” added Lopez. “I did not expect to play this game.

“My role was the doubles I thought and after everything that happened I have done my best.

"You put everything into each training session. It is a good tennis week and it is going well. These weeks serve me a lot, I am in shape.

“Physically, I can do whatever the team needs”

