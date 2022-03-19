It would be "impossible" for Novak Djokovic to compete at the Canadian Open if the regulations in the country remain the same, says the tournament organisers.

Djokovic missed out on the Australian Open due to not being vaccinated for Covid-19 and had been banned from competing at the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open this month due to USA's Covid-19 guidelines which state an individual must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the country.

The Serb could, however, not be allowed to compete at the Canadian Open from August 8-14 if rules are not changed. As it stands, foreign nationals need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Tournament director Eugene Lapierre told Le Journal de Montreal: "We’re not really in a hurry [to confirm regulations].

"We imagine that there will be changes as we go along; if the situation improves, if the situation worsens, or whatever.

“If it was today, it would be impossible for Novak to return to Canada and participate in the event. So we’re going to wait.”

Lapierre hopes Montreal will be able to have full crowds in for the Masters tournament.

“It’s going very, very well," he added.

"We will return to a normal tournament. In 2020, it was cancelled. In 2021, we were at a third or so of capacity.

"We’ll be happy to see the stands full and it’s responding very well for the moment; Ticket sales are going full steam ahead."

