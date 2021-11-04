We've reached Day Seven of the Paris Masters, and world number one Novak Djokovic is the headline attraction in Bercy.

The event has reached the quarter-finals, and Djokovic will be up against American Taylor Fritz.

Other big names in action include Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev.

Context

Played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in the neighbourhood of Bercy in Paris, the prestigious event is part of the core Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour.

Brit Watch

There are no Britons in action on the single side of the schedule, but Jamie Murray is certain to feature in the doubles alongside his Brazilian doubles partner Bruno Soares.

Match of the Day

Djokovic is the headline act, being the number one seed and winner of three majors this year. With his win over Gael Monfils, he may consider the hard part done - for now. He comes up against the unseeded American Taylor Frtiz. With fewer and fewer chances for the French crowd to see Djokovic again as he enters his mid-thirties, all eyes will be on the Serb, again.

Order of Play - November 5

Court Central (Play starts 1pm UK time)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [7]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Taylor Fritz (USA)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) or Hugo Gaston (FRA) v Sebastian Korda (USA) or Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [2]

Casper Ruud (NOR) [6] or Marcos Giron (USA) v Alexander Zverev (GER) [4]

Court 1 (Play starts 1pm UK time)

Fabrice Martin (FRA) and Andreas Mies (GER) v Tim Puetz (GER) and Michael Venus (NZL) or Rajeev Ram (USA) and joe Salisbury (GBR) [2]

Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) and Robert Farah (COL) or Daniel Evans (GBR) and Neal Skupski (GBR) v Jamie Murray (GBR) and Bruno Soares(BRA)

Sander Gille (BEL) and Joran Vliegen (BEL) v John Peers (AUS) and Filip Polasek (SVK) [6] v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) and Nicolas Mahut (Fra) [3] or Ariel Behar (URU) and GOnzalo Escobar (ECU) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) and Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

