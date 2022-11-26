Rafael Nadal has revealed a part of his life left him when Roger Federer retired from tennis earlier this year.

The pair have played each other 40 times over the last two decades in one of sports greatest ever rivalries, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 24-16, having won 14 of the 24 finals they have contested.

“There are many experiences together, important moments shared in our lives as rivals and team-mates,” Nadal told the press ahead of an exhibition match in Argentina. “People have feelings and understand this sport for what it is, a sport.

“When you have a rival like Federer, throughout your career – because when I started Roger was already there, it’s true I played more matches with Novak than with Roger, but I started it with him [Federer].

“Due to our contrasting styles and personalities, due to affinity, in some way we have shared so much. Someone I have admired, who I have rivalled and also I have shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving.

“In that sense, all those moments, those feelings you have before playing a final of a Grand Slam, of an important tournament, everything that was in the air before those matches. It was different from other matches.

“You know you’re not going to live that again and a part of my life left with him [when he retired]. It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport.”

When will Nadal retire?

Nadal had struggled with injuries over the last three years but had an incredible first half of 2022 where he won the Australian Open by fighting back against Daniil Medvedev and lifted a record-extending 14th French Open title.

An abdominal issue forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of his eagerly-anticipated semi-final clash with Nick Kyrgios, before Frances Tiafoe beat him in the fourth round of the US Open.

Following a break, Nadal was defeated on his return to tennis at the Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals did not go to plan either as he lost his opening two group matches which eliminated him from the tournament.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is 36 years old, compared to Federer who called it a day at the age of 41.

Nadal didn’t give too much away about any retirement plans but revealed he is ready for life after tennis.

“My time will come when it has to come,” he said. “I’m quite prepared for my next life outside tennis.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem for me beyond what will be an adaptation to the changes. My life has things equally or more important than tennis.”

