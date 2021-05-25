Carla Suarez Navarro will make her comeback at Roland Garros next week after overcoming a lengthy battle with cancer.

The former world number six had announced her retirement last year after she was diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma in September.

Suarez Navarro announced in April she was cancer free after chemotherapy and now the Spaniard is gearing up for a spectacular return to the court.

The main draw of the French Open begins next Sunday and Suarez Navarro confirmed she would be competing in the tournament she was so often a regular at during her career.

“I am terribly excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros,” Suarez Navarro said in a statement.

I have been working these last few months to give myself the opportunity to compete one last time in Paris.

“I'm looking forward to jumping onto the court and feeling again how special this tournament has always been for me.”

Suarez Navarro’s last match was in February 2020 before which she revealed she would be retiring from tennis to focus on her health.

But the 32-year-old, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2008, is determined to end her career on her own terms with an appearance in Paris.

“Tennis has given me many things and I have always wanted to say goodbye on the court,” she said.

Roland Garros is a tournament that has given me some of the best moments of my career.

“My first great result was produced on these tracks, I have very good memories after all these years and it is a joy to be able to come for the last time to compete in Paris.

“They are going to be some very beautiful days and I hope to be able to enjoy them to the maximum.”

Suarez Navarro will not have to compete in the qualifiers for the French Open, which are already in full flow despite rain playing havoc in Paris in recent days.

