The French Open is here and day one sees Grand Slam winners in both the men's and women's draws. The reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka begins her tournament as does Dominic Thiem. There is also British interest and some emerging talent to keep an eye on.

Here's what to expect on the first day in Paris.

Top matches

ATP Belgrade Djokovic dispatches Molcan to win Belgrade Open 5 HOURS AGO

Potential upset

US open winner Dominic Thiem is a man out of form heading into the tournament having failed to make any inroads on clay leading up to Roland-Garros. Up against Pablo Andujar in his opener , there’s every chance the veteran Spaniard, who recently picked up a shock win over Roger Federer at the Geneva Open no less, could claim another big name scalp.

Elsewhere, third-seed Aryna Sabalenka faces off against qualifier Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The Belarusia, whose best showing at the French was the third round in 2020, is one of the favourites and is up third on the second show court.

Brit watch

Next-Gen watch

Eurosport viewers may have seen Corentin Moutet emerge victorious at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event last week, including picking up wins over Daniil Medvedev and Fabio Fognini. While of course it is not the most accurate indicator of what we can expect from the Frenchman but coming into the tournament on a high, the 22-year-old who reached the third round in 2019, will hope to go some way to at least matching that when he faces Serbian Laslo Djere on day one

Order of play, singles - Sunday 29 May - From 10am UK time

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [2]

Pablo Andujar (ESP) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) [4]

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

Thiem will be in action on day one Image credit: Getty Images

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [27] v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

Greet Minnen (BEL) [Q] v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [11]

Ana Konjuh (CRO) [Q] v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [3]

Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Oscar Otte (GER) [Q]

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Clara Burel (FRA) v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Corentin Moutet (FRA) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Oceane Dodin (FRA) v Madison Keys (USA) [23]

Court 14

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) v Angelique Kerber (GER) [26]

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [21] v Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Kei Nishikori (JPN) v Alessandro Giannessi (ITA)

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) [Q] v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [19]

Court 7

Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Mario Vilella Martinez (ESP) [Q] v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [16] v Marcos Giron (USA)

Diane Parry (FRA) [W] v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Court 6

Paula Badosa (ESP) v Lauren Davis (USA)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Dan Evans (GBR) [25]

Nao Hibino (JPN) v Nina Stojanovic (SRB)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)

'Press conferences are part of the sport' - Djokovic on Osaka stance

Court 8

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) [L] v Ana Bogdan (ROU)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI) [Q]

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA) [Q]

Leylah Annie Fernandez (CAN) v Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

Court 9

Egor Gerasimov (BLR) v Enzo Couacaud (FRA)

Karen Khachanov (RUS) [23] v Jiri Vesely (CZE)

Elena Vesnina (RUS) v Olga Govortsova (BLR)

Amanda Anisimova (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (USA)

Court 12

Danielle Rose Collins (USA) v Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [31] v Christina McHale (USA)

Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG) v Cristian Garín (CHI) [22]

Roman Safiullin (RUS) [Q] v Carlos Taberner (ESP) [Q]

Court 13

Norbert Gombos (SVK) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]

Guido Pella (ARG) v Daniel Elahi Galán (COL) [Q]

Clara Tauson (DEN) v Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO) [Q]

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Kateřina Siniaková (CZE)

Roland-Garros Nadal ‘respects’ Osaka press decision, Medvedev and Barty will continue to talk to media 11 HOURS AGO