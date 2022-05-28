World No. 1 Iga Swiatek produced more magic as she battled past Danka Kovinic in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The top seed and overwhelming favourite to triumph at Roland-Garros overcame a second-set wobble to beat Kovinic 6-3 7-5 to secure her progression - and showed more of her incredible talent in the process.

The Polish has now collected a 31st win in succession as a result of her latest victory in the sunshine on Court Philippe-Chatrier and it will take some stopping her on the red dirt in Paris this fortnight.

Swiatek produced many glorious moments as always during her latest performance, but there was one point that was won so emphatically and so perfectly that all Kovinic could do was stand and applaud her high-flying opponent.

The 20-year-old was 3-1 up in the second set at the time and had two break points on Kovinic's serve when she swept a stunning forehand return outwide to get her opponent stretching to just about get it back.

Immediately on the front foot within a flash, she then strolled forward and absolutely lashed a forehand winner right into the corner of the court in outrageously-dismissive fashion.

Kovinic was, very understandably, left stranded in the middle of the court as she watched the stupendous shot fly past her and paint the line.

"Ooh! Right into the corner!" exclaimed an impressed Simon Reed on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"She is applauded by her opponent, which is good to see. It must be sickening to take!"

Kovinic is not alone in falling at the hands of Swiatek, who has comprehensively outplayed so many of her opponents this year.

In fact, Kovinic did superbly well at many points in the match and even broke Swiatek to love at one stage as she provided a doughty resistance and made life far from easy for her opponent.

Swiatek will next take on either home favourite Alize Cornet or Qinwen Zheng of China in the fourth round as she continues her hugely impressive campaign in Paris.

