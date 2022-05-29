“I hope I can get a seat!”

Eurosport expert Mats Wilander is relishing the prospect of Rafael Nadal taking on Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The seedings have thrown two players who often meet in semi-finals or finals of events in the last eight, after both advanced on Sunday.

While Djokovic cruised to the last eight, Nadal was made to work hard to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets.

Wilander feels Djokovic will be motivated for the clash, as he saw Nadal move ahead of him to 21 Grand Slams when winning the Australian Open earlier in the year.

Djokovic was forced to sit out the Australian Open after being deported due to his vaccination status, and had a slow start to the season.

He is heading back towards his best form, and Wilander expects the No. 1 seed to come out firing.

“I think Rafa will find an opponent in Novak Djokovic who is extremely motivated,” Wilander said on Eurosport. “ Tennis-wise,I can't believe Novak has got back to back that level fast.

“Novak is looking unbelievably strong. He's determined. He's moving unbelievably well, he's being as aggressive as I've ever seen him at the same time as he throws in the drop shots at the right time.”

Wilander has waxed lyrical about Djokovic-Nadal matches in the past, and expects another classic.

“I'm unbelievably excited for this match because I remember last year when they played in the semis, I called it maybe the most important match in the history of tennis because the winner of that was most probably going to win the 20th Grand Slam,” Wilander said. “I'm saying it again.

“We have to really cherish this moment because I don't know how many more times these guys could play here at Roland-Garros or at the US Open. We're asking a lot of these guys so I think that this is an unbelievable opportunity to cherish these great players.”

The crowd is likely to be for Nadal, and Wilander feels that will fuel Djokovic.

“Novak is turning it into ‘well you know what I'm going to show you I'm No. 1 in the world’ with his body language and it helps him with the crowd,” Wilander said. “I guess I expect the same thing against Rafa because no one is against Rafa in Paris. I think the emotional battle is going to be unbelievable.

“I hope I can get a seat!”

