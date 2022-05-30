What was in the notebook?

The world No. 1 went off court after spurning five set points and then losing the first set to Zheng.

When she returned she had a notebook filled with writing in her hands and she only dropped two more games as she won in three sets.

Asked what could have been written down to help her turn the match around, seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander said: “I’m guessing because she hadn’t played her before there wasn’t a whole lot of information apart from what she watched on video, so most probably it was more about encouragement, how to stay in the moment, like meditation and breathing.

“I am assuming it has more to do with her than her opponent.”

Swiatek is now unbeaten in 32 matches and next faces American Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals.

“Whatever was in the notebook, Swiatek kept her cool,” said former British No. 1 Henman.

“She looked a little frustrated at times, there was the dialogue with the box and that is unusual, but she really knuckled down, got the second set and maintained the momentum.

“When she has won so many good matches it’s good to have frustration to give her something to work on to build for the next round.”

Zheng rallied from 5-2 down in the tie-break to clinch the first set.

However, the 19-year-old required a medical time out in the second set and returned to court with a strapped right thigh.

'I was surprised' - Swiatek impressed by Zheng after fourth round battle

Henman added: “Swiatek got off to the fast start and when you don’t take advantage of that it can be frustrating, but to play that set for an hour and 20 minutes obviously took its physical toll on Xheng.

“I think Swiatek did a good job of not panicking in the second, obviously she would have been aware of the leg injury, when you are out there for two hours and 45 minutes, there were some long rallies, it was Swiatek that was able to come out on top more and more as the match went on.

“She was really looking to step in and hitting those short angles. When your opponent is struggling you can use the angles to get them sliding off the court.”

Swiatek and Pegula have met twice before, with the American winning their first meeting in Washington in 2019 and Swiatek victorious in straight sets in the Miami Open semi-finals earlier this year.

Henman believes Pegula will need to “take risks” if she is going to trouble the world No. 1.

Swiatek seals comeback win against Zheng after early scare

“Both players are so good on offence but on clay you need to have defence as well.

“Swiatek can slide on both sides and can really extend rallies. If Pegula gets deep and wide into the corners she is not as effective.

“If Pegula is going to have an impact she needs to play aggressive, play tight to the baseline, take a lot of risks, because if she gets behind in the rallies that’s where Swiatek is so good.”

The winner of the match will play either Veronika Kudermetova or Daria Kasatkina in the semi-finals.

