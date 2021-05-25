Bianca Andreescu powered her way past Maryna Zanevska in straight sets 6-1 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of WTA Strasbourg.

The number one seed made short work of the first set, flying through it in 25 minutes, but needed to dig deep in the second to launch a comeback.

Zanevska saw her first service game broken and the Belgian struggled to recover from the early set-back with Andreescu dropping just one game in the first set.

Andreescu may have dominated the first set, but Zanevska came to life in the second. Andreescu again broke her opponent early but Zanevska hit straight back and raced into a 4-2 lead.

Andreescu might have been forgiven for wilting after dropping two service games in a row, but the Canadian dug deep to return the favour and lead 5-4 and a chance to serve to win the match.

After such an intense second set, the fight in Zanevska finally went out in the final game as Andreescu raced through to claim the match without dropping a point.

Andreescu was delighted with her performance after the victory – although she playfully complained about bugs hampering her play – and will face either Sorana Cirstea or Zhang Shuai in the quarter-finals.

“I think my game really suits the clay court,” Andreescu said on court.

“I’ve been practising for the last two months on it, I’ve had really good preparation and it’s showing on the court.”

