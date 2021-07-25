Sara Sorribes Tormo has dumped out number one seed Ash Barty in the first-round of the singles tournament at Tokyo 2020.

The Spaniard, who had never faced the Wimbledon champion before, was a big underdog against Barty, but produced a cool and superb performance to pull off one of the biggest shocks yet at the Games.

Barty got off to a dreadful start suffering back-to-back breaks at the hands of a clinical Sorribes Tormo, as the Australian struggled to get her usually trusty forehand going.

The world number one quickly fell 4-1 behind and was facing a dire situation before fighting back in the sixth game. Barty mustered two break points and sealed the break after coming out on top of an entertaining rally.

Barty turned to her backhand in the next game, slicing the ball back to Sorribes Tormo half a dozen times before eventually seeing her opponent overhit a shot.

But Sorribes Tormo then rescued two break points in her next service game, giving her the chance to serve for the first set.

Barty saw off two set points from the world number 48 with two shots that skimmed the very edge of the court lines. The efforts were so close, Sorribes Tormo used two challenges in a row to contest the calls.

Despite the fight-back, Barty’s own sloppiness cost her again as another unforced error, bringing her total to 28, handed Sorribes Tormo the first set.

Barty’s unforced errors continued to plague her in the second set as she racked up another 27.

Sorribes Tormo too produced 27 unforced errors of her own, but the 24-year-old was virtually unbreakable on her first serve, posting an impressive 92%.

Barty again began the set poorly as she was broken in the first game, but she did hit straight back to level the set 1-1.

It appeared at times like Barty might turn the match around with Sorribes Tormo in uncharted territory against the world’s best player, but after the underdog superbly rescued two break points in the sixth game she broke Barty for the second time to lead 4-3.

Sorribes Tormo then took control, hitting decisive points and pouncing on some more tired shots from Barty.

Barty slumped to the shock defeat after having her service game broken for the fifth time, with Sorribes Tormo progressing to face France’s Lativa’s Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.

