Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will take part in the Tokyo Olympics.
The world number one recently said he was undecided about travelling to Japan after it was confirmed there would be no fans in attendance for the Games due to Covid-19.
A host of tennis stars have pulled out of the Games due to injuries or fatigue, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Johanna Konta, Dan Evans and Serena Williams.
Germany’s Angelique Kerber became the latest big name to withdraw, but Djokovic confirmed he would be competing at the Olympics after winning Wimbledon.
He said on Twitter: “Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics.”
Djokovic is fresh off his 20 major title victory at Wimbledon and will be a big favourite to win gold at Tokyo 2020 after an incredible run of form.
The Serbian had said he was conflicted about playing at the Games after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo due to rising Covid-19 cases.
“That was really disappointing to hear,” he said.
“I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the [athletes'] village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.
“I can't even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well.
“Right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days.”
Team GB has lost two of their biggest names in their squad after Konta and Evans both tested positive for Covid-19.
Evans has been forced to pull out due to a recent positive test, while Konta has been unable to recover in time for the Games following her withdrawal from Wimbledon.
Konta contracted the virus from a team-mate and has been unable to train in the build-up to Tokyo 2020. Jamie Murray has replaced Evans in the Team GB squad.
