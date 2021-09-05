Emma Raducanu faces Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarters, Novak Djokovic is in action, and Iga Swiatek faces Belinda Bencic at the US Open on Day 8.

The Brit, 18, has the chance to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Raducanu faces spirited and experienced Rogers, who will have the backing of the home crowd, while those back in the UK will see their emerging talent on Arthur Ashe.

Djokovic meanwhile appears to be desperate to make the most of his remaining years of fitness and will have to also beat an American on home soil, the unfancied Jenson Brooksby.

New Olympic champion Belinda Bencic will face Iga Swiatek, as the top talent starts to finally face one another as the final closes in.

Top Match

If the world number one Novak Djokovic is on court then it is hard to look further than him in the evening match against Jenson Brooksby on Arthur Ashe stadium.

The 34-year-old has not been at his best ever since winning the French Open and showed signs of stress leading up to and during the Tokyo Olympics.

He is expected to win on Monday, and to do so comfortably. Anything else will put the pressure on the Serbian.

Potential Upset

Emma Raducanu has very little of a track record to point to, and what makes the teenager so exciting right now is that she is capable of blowing away expectations while they are still only being formed.

She suffered a disappointing exit at Wimbledon with breathing problems, but that premature exit meant we are still not quit sure where the limits of her on-court talent are.

American Shelby Rogers, 28, may only have secured a career high ranking of 40, but her experience dwarfs that of her opponent.

Brit Watch

See Raducanu, above

Next-Gen Watch

Jannik Sinner has done exceptionally for a 20-year-old coming onto the professional circuit, and to have stayed the course while the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic conitinues.

Sinner takes on fourth seed Alexander Zverev and could fancy his chances of a relative upset.

Order of Play, Monday, September 6 - From 4PM UK Time

Arthur Ashe Stadium (5pm)

A. Zverev (GER) [4] vs. J. Sinner (ITA) [13]

S. Rogers (USA) vs. E. Raducanu (GBR)

Not before 12am

N. Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs J. Brooksby (USA)

M. Sakkari (GRE) [17] vs. B. Andreescu (CAN) [6]

Louis Armstrong Stadium (4pm)

B. Bencic (SUI) [11] vs. I. Swiatek (POL) [7]

R. Opelka (USA) [22] vs. L. Harris (RSA)

Not before 8pm

O. Otte (GER) vs. M. Berrettini (ITA) [6]

Grandstand (9pm)

K. Pliskova (CZE) [4] vs. A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [14]

