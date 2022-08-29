Advertisement
US Open 2022 tennis LIVE - Daniil Medvedev, Simona Halep and Andy Murray in action before Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios
16:42
SERENA EXPLAINS ONE REASON FOR RETIREMENT
She has said that women are forced to choose between their family and their career, and that has led to her decision.
‘Women sometimes have to make different choices than men' - Serena on choosing children over tennis
16:40
MURRAY *4-1 CERUNDOLO
Consistent efforts from Murray against a player yet to win on hard court this season, and here we are.
16:34
MURRAY 3-1 CERUNDOLO*
Murray is cruising here - playing some dominant, controlling stuff.
He runs down a return, aims to the Argentine's feet, and polishes off the lob.
16:29
MURRAY *2-1 CERUNDOLO
The Scottish veteran leaps into the air with some impressive athleticism to pull off an accurate return, and continues to hold his nerve to go ahead.
16:28
RADUCANU DENIES PRESSURE
However, the teenager has been seen in practice apparently struggling with a wrist injury, so she will doubtless be a touch unsettled if that does not improve.
'Defending a title is just something the press makes up' - Raducanu
16:25
EARLY PROBLEMS FOR SAKKARI
Greek player Maria Sakkari, ranked third, is 4-1 down to Tatjana Maria already.
16:22
MURRAY 1-1 CERUNDOLO*
A decent return from a forehand from Cerundolo allows Murray to battle to break point, and the youngster hits a return into the net.
We're level again.
16:19
NADAL ON WILLIAMS AND DJOKOVIC
The Spaniard is one of the pre-tournament favourites with Novak Djokovic's exit and problems for other senior figures, and he spoke ahead of the tournament on the Serbian, as well as Serena Williams.
Nadal easing into his US Open prep, discusses Williams and Djokovic
16:18
MURRAY 0-1 CERUNDOLO
The 24th seed was 40-15 down in the first game but he rallied hard from the back and kept his older opponent on the defensive. He has broken Murray in the first game.
16:12
O'SULLIVAN PAYS TRIBUTE TO SERENA
Ahead of what is set to be her last competitive appearance, Serena Williams has attracted plaudits from around the sport.
This is one of the latest, from snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan.
'The queen of tennis' - O'Sullivan hails 'incredible' Williams ahead of US Open farewell
16:11
MURRAY 0-0 CERUNDOLO
The Argentine 24-year-old grabs the first point of the match.