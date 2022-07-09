E. Rybakina vs O. Jabeur | Wimbledon
Women's Singles | Final | 09.07.2022 | Centre Court
E. Rybakina (17)
3
5
O. Jabeur (3)
6
2
Live Updates
Wimbledon final live - Ons Jabeur playing Elena Rybakina in history-making final on Centre Court at SW19
15:17
*RYBAKINA 3-6, 5-2 JABEUR
Jabeur goes 0-30 down as Rybakina defends superbly, but fights back to 30-30.
Rybakina's return hits the net twice in a row to give the Tunisian a hold - can she claw her way back into this set? She needs to find a break in the next game.
15:14
RYBAKINA 3-6, 5-1 JABEUR*
We are storming towards a deciding set here. Rybakina has been transformed in this second set, and earns a comfortable hold to go one game away from taking it.
15:11
*RYBAKINA 3-6, 4-1 JABEUR
Now it's Rybakina's turn to earn a break point, as she goes 40-30 up on the Jabeur serve.
She's not as wasteful as her opponent, as a Jabeur forehand flies long to hand the Kazakh her second break! A long way back for Jabeur now.
15:08
RYBAKINA 3-6, 3-1 JABEUR*
Rybakina looks set for a comfortable hold at 40-15, but Jabeur fights back to take it to deuce. A backhand from the baseline is long, setting up break point for Jabeur and a chance to level this second set.
But Rybakina produces a stunning response, battering a forehand winner into the corner. History repeats itself though - a long backhand, a break point - and the Kazakh again saves it, this time with a volley at the net.
A double fault from Rybakina at deuce number four sets up yet another break opportunity, but Jabeur nets!
Rybakina manages to serve out and hold, but boy did she have to work for that one.
15:01
THE ROYAL BOX
Billie Jean King and Dame Maggie Smith are among the celebrity guests in the Royal Box today.
14:57
*RYBAKINA 3-6, 2-1 JABEUR
Jabeur pulls out the tricks with a shot between her legs from the baseline, but it hits the net!
The Tunisian pulls out drop shots and cross-court winners on her way to a 40-30 lead, but Rybakina gets to another dink over the net to make a passing shot and go to deuce.
The Kazakh again shows terrific pace to repeat the feat and produce a superb angled shot at the net for break point, but Jabeur saves it.
The Tunisian wins the next two points to hold after an entertaining, if risky, game.
14:51
RYBAKINA 3-6, 2-0 JABEUR*
Some impressive power on display from Rybakina, whose hits hard and accurately to go 40-15 up.
A forehand from the Kazakh is then called out and she doesn't challenge, although hawk eye pops up to show us that it actually landed on the line.
The 23-year-old quickly regrets not challenging as she hits the net for deuce before surrendering a break point, but an ace gets the youngster out of trouble and she wins the next two points to hold.
14:45
*RYBAKINA 3-6, 1-0 JABEUR
Rybakina gets off to a strong start, setting up her first break point with a fantastic forehand winner down the line to get to 40-30.
Jabeur goes into the net and we're off to a stunning start to the second set, as the 23-year-old gets an immediate break!
14:43
RYBAKINA SERVE MISFIRING
Rybakina's powerful serving was a trademark of her impressive semi-final win over Simona Halep, but her first serve percentage for the opening set was only 58% - compared to Jabeur's 75%.
Room for improvement there...meanwhile, the second set is underway and Jabeur is serving.
14:41
RYBAKINA 3-6 JABEUR
Jabeur piles on the pressure by taking a 0-30 lead early on. Rybakina then fires a forehand long to hand her opponent three set points...but she only needs one!
The Kazakh nets a forehand to give Jabeur her second break, and the opening set goes to the third seed! A very impressive start from the Tunisian.
14:38
*RYBAKINA 3-5 JABEUR
Jabeur isn't giving Rybakina an inch on her serve. The Tunisian races into a 30-0 lead before Rybakina makes an error by netting a smash.
Another unreturnable serve gives Jabeur a comfortable hold - she's now one game away from taking the first set in this Ladies' Singles final.
14:36
RYBAKINA 3-4 JABEUR*
A strong hold from Rybakina, but she will need to put pressure on the Jabeur serve very soon to get back into this set.
The Kazakh gets up to 40-15, before a Jabeur backhand return flies over the baseline.
14:34
ADVANTAGE JABEUR
14:30
*RYBAKINA 2-4 JABEUR
Another strong service game from Jabeur, who takes a step towards taking the first set.
14:28
RYBAKINA 2-3 JABEUR*
Jabeur is cooking up some wonderful shots now, and opens with a silky backhand winner down the line before the game goes to deuce.
Jabeur pounces on Rybakina's second serve with a strong return to set up break point, but fires a forehand long.
A second break point chance comes and goes as the Tunisian drifts a backhand into the net, and Rybakina wins the next two points for an important hold.
14:21
*RYBAKINA 1-3 JABEUR
Pressure? What pressure? Jabeur quickly races into a 30-0 lead, before an outstanding angled backhand outfoxies Rybakina as she comes to the net.
An ace sees out an impressively confident game from the third seed.
14:19
CHANGE OF ENDS
Now then, how can Jabeur handle the pressure of holding the next service game?
14:18
RYBAKINA 1-2 JABEUR*
Jabeur breaks! Jabeur goes into the net to hand Rybakina the opening point, but levels as the Kazakh goes long with a forehand.
Another forehand drifts long to give Jabeur a sniff at 15-30, but a wonderful cross-court backhand winner from Rybakina levels the scores again.
But the 23-year-old nets a forehand to give Jabeur the first break point of the 2022 final, and the Tunisian takes advantage as a Rybakina backhand goes long!
14:14
RYBAKINA 1-1 JABEUR
Jabeur keeps the nerves at bay to hold her first service game. The Tunisian slams down the first ace of the match in the process.
14:11
RYBAKINA 1-0 JABEUR
A strong start from Rybakina, who races into a 40-0 lead after some big serving.
Jabeur gets it back to 40-30 after the Kazakh hits the net twice, but Rybakina then produces a powerful forehand winner to hold the opening service game.