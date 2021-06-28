Jamie Murray has given his views on fellow Brit Johanna Konta having to suddenly withdraw from Wimbledon due to being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Protocols dictated that Konta must self-isolate for 10 days and therefore could not play her first round match against Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday.

Murray felt great sympathy for his compatriot and described it as "a terrible situation to be in".

"It's rubbish, it's rubbish," Murray said, adding that it has "put people on edge".

I feel really bad for her. A terrible situation to be in. There's nothing we can do, unfortunately.

A statement read: “A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with the Championships’ testing protocols.

“A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact.

“In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for ten days and there is withdrawn from the Championships. Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all their previous tests undertaken with the Chamionships’ protocols.

“Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close contract classification and are now self-isolating for the next 10 days.”

Siniakova will not be given a bye into the second round but instead Wang Yafan will replace Konta and play Tuesday’s match.

Murray then went on to speak about how missing out on selection for this summer's Olympic Games feels like "a rejection".

"You've just got to take it on the chin and move on," he said.

"To not be selected as part of the team feels like a rejection and you feel slighted by it. To not make one of the top four spots for the doubles team is obviously hard, especially after the career I've had.

"The selectors obviously felt there was better teams to go with. I don't necessarily agree with that but that's just the way it is. You just have to live with that.

"I've played three times before, had good experiences off the court, not so much on the court. It's disappointing.

"If you told me I could win Wimbledon or Olympics, I would take Wimbledon so I'll put all my efforts into that and see where we get."

