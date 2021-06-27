Johanna Konta is out of Wimbledon after being identified as a close contact for a positive Covid-19 test.

A member of her team tested positive for coronavirus and Konta must now isolate for ten days.

Konta was due to play Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday, but the forced isolation means the Brit cannot compete in the match.

A statement read: “A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with the Championships’ testing protocols.

“A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact.

“In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for ten days and there is withdrawn from the Championships. Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all their previous tests undertaken with the Chamionships’ protocols.

“Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close contract classification and are now self-isolating for the next ten days.”

Konta was heading into the tournament brimming with confidence after carefully managing a knee injury to be fit for Wimbledon.

Siniakova will not be given a by into the second round but instead Wang Yafan will replace Konta and play Tuesday’s match.

