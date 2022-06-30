A bullish Nick Kyrgios was in a serious mood after he swept past Filip Krajinovic to reach the third round of Wimbledon 2022 on Thursday afternoon.

The Australian, who belted down 49 winners and 24 aces, cruised past his second-round opponent in straight sets, 6-2 6-3 6-1, to down the 26th seed from Serbia in just one hour and 25 minutes.

Kyrgios, who will next take on either compatriot Jordan Thompson or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, was full of confidence as he provided a "reminder" of his abilities in his on-court interview.

"I think just getting over the line in that first round was massive," he said. "But, you know, I’ve been playing some really good tennis over the last month, and I was really surprised with the way I played the other day - I wasn’t great.

"But there were a lot of positives. I didn’t play anywhere near my best [against Paul Jubb] and got through it. Today, I was kind of obviously in my zone - great body language, just played well.

"I just wanted to remind everyone that I’m pretty good. I’m just happy. We’ve been working hard, and as I’ve said, we’ve been preparing for this tournament.

"It’s been circled on my calendar pretty much all year, and I’m so excited to be here again. It’s generally a tournament I think is my best chance to win a Grand Slam out of all the four.

"So I think if I just keep taking it match by match - I’ve still got an incredibly tough draw. But today, I could not have played better, and now I’ll just recover and get ready."

In his press conference later on, he added: "I just wanted to, I don't know, just prove to people that I'm really good. I feel like I just don't have the respect sometimes, you know?

'He's not a villain at all, I'm glad he's here' - Wilander on Kyrgios antics at Wimbledon

"I just really wanted to go out there today and just remind everyone that I'm able to play some really good tennis without any distractions.

"The crowd enjoyed it today. It was just businesslike. That's it. I know what I bring to the sport. One of the most important people in the sport."

Asked if fans should brace themselves for the next chapter of his successful and entertaining doubles partnership with his good friend and fellow Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios was coy.

"I don’t know - we’ll see," he said. "Obviously, we have a lot of fun every time we step out on the court together.

"But as I said, my body comes first, so I’ll do whatever is best for my singles right now.”

After his controversial spitting incident in the previous round, Eurosport's Barbara Schett was not impressed.

"Well, it seems like whenever Nick Kyrgios is on the court something happens, especially lately when the tension is piling up," she said. "It seemed like a fan harassed him, or he was not happy with somebody.

"The way he spat in the direction of the fan is not right and I’m not sure why he has done that. For him, it’s always important to relieve some tension somehow, but that’s certainly not the place to do anything like that. It’s never a place to do anything like that.

"Every time, I feel with Nick Kyrgios we don’t only talk about his tennis, but we talk about how he behaves on the court. When will he learn? That’s the question."

- - -

