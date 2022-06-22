Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from his match with Roberto Bautista Agut at the Mallorca Championships due to an abdominal injury.

The pair were set to play on Wednesday evening in the last 16 of the Wimbledon warm-up event in Spain.

Kyrgios had won his opening match in Mallorca on Tuesday when beating Laslo Dere in three sets, but his injury casts doubt on whether he will be fully fit for Wimbledon.

The main draw of Wimbledon starts on Monday, and Kyrgios - who withdrew from the event last year during his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime due to an abdominal injury - heads into the Grand Slam unseeded as the world No. 45.

Kyrgios therefore stands as an opponent few seeded players would want to face at Wimbledon, where he reached the quarter-finals in his first outing back in 2014.

The 27-year-old is yet to progress beyond the fourth round since, however, although he had been looking solid on grass this year, enjoying wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Pablo Carreno Busta at Halle.

He went on to lose to Hubert Hurkacz in three sets, while he exited at the same stage of the Stuttgart Open when Andy Murray beat him in two.

“After a great performance in Stuttgart and a good start in Mallorca, we hope you are able to recover in time for Wimbledon,” the Mallorca Championships said on Twitter.

