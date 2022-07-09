Nick Kyrgios fears the world will never again see the likes of all-time greats Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer – and his opponent in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic.

The world No.40 has a chance to write his name into the history books when he takes on Djokovic, who is searching for his 21st Grand Slam title, after he received a walkover to the final following an injury to Nadal.

Desperate to win his first Grand Slam, Kyrgios warns that no matter what happens at Centre Court on Sunday, he and players of his vintage will never cover the gap created by the inevitable departure of Nadal, Djokovic and Federer.

“I don’t think anyone’s able to fill those shoes, to be honest with you,” Kyrgios told The Age

“We’ve got a great crop of young players coming up. [Carlos] Alcaraz is unbelievable. [Jannik] Sinner, you saw what he’s able to do [against Djokovic in the quarters].

“We’ll never see a competitor like Rafa again. You’ll never see someone wield a racquet like Roger, so effortlessly. You’ll never probably see anyone who just wins and just plays the game just so good as a winner than Djokovic.

“I feel like if I ever am able to lift a Grand Slam trophy, please don’t put the pressure on me to do another one.



“Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, these guys are, like, so rare.”

The injury suffered by Nadal and the subsequent withdrawal from the tournament has meant that Kyrgios has had four days between matches.

Instead of coming face to face with the Spaniard in the semi-final on Friday, Kyrgios instead spent time tinkering with his approach at the All England Club’s practice courts.

The unusual situation has left Kyrgios with a lot of time to think – indeed, perhaps too much time as he admits to a lack of sleep.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

“I was just restless, [and had] so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final” he said.

“That’s all I was thinking about. I was thinking just playing, obviously imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, everything. It was just all running through my head, every little thought, and I just slept really bad.

“I feel like I’m just a reckless ball of energy right now. I just want to go out on the practice court now and hit some tennis balls and just talk. I don’t know.

“I want it to come already. Yeah, I want the final to come already.”

