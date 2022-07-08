It's finals weekend at Wimbledon as the last four players in the singles draws eye their places on the famous honours boards.

For Novak Djokovic, his name is already up there six times, but for his opponent Nick Kyrgios and the two female finalists, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur, it's a chance to write the biggest chapters of their respective careers to date.

Each individual has their own story, but the presence of Kyrgios in a Grand Slam final is perhaps the most extraordinary, with the Australian finally putting together a consistent period of tennis that many thought him capable of.

Rybakina v Jabeur is not a final many predicted either, but it promises to be a fascinating affair.

Rybakina disposed of former SW19 champion Simona Halep with ease in her semi-final , which must give her a huge amount of confidence ahead of Saturday's showpiece.

Jabeur's ascent is perhaps less unexpected, given how successful her 2022 had already been before Wimbledon, but the chance to become a Grand Slam champion is a new level for the Tunisian trailblazer

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES

SATURDAY, JULY 9

CENTRE COURT - 14:00

Elena Rybakina (17) v Ons Jabeur (3)

SUNDAY, JULY 10

CENTRE COURT - 14:00

Novak Djokovic (1) v Nick Kyrgios

