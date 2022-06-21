Britain's Katie Boulter earned her first win over a top 10 player with an impressive three set win over 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the Eastbourne International.

The world number 127 has struggled with a number of injuries in recent seasons, but she looked in great form as she dispatched the Czech, a two-time champion at the tournament, who looked out of sorts when she hit four straight double faults in the third set.

Pliskova looked to have total control of the match when she took the first set 6-1, but Boulter fought back in the second, first breaking for 5-3, before the Czech got back on terms.

But Pliskova’s serve was beginning to look shaky, and she again dropped serve in the next game, taking the match to a decider.

Boulter started the third set with a nervy hold, before an extraordinary service game from Pliskova.

Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up completely lost confidence in her ball toss and she double-faulted four times in a row to go 2-love down, to the shock of the crowd watching.

Pliskova did break back, and both players continued to drop serve. Boulter held for a 5-4 lead and she took advantage, taking the second match point when her opponent hit her return long.

"I'm super proud of myself today, I went out there, I didn't feel great out on court," said Boulter, who admitted the home crowd gave her "goose bumps".

"I worked hard to battle and fight, it means so much to me to come through that."

