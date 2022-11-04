Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka beat third seed Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-5 in a thrilling upset at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth on Friday night.
The win for Sabalenka means the 24-year-old remains in contention - along with second seed Ons Jabeur - for the last qualifying spot in the Nancy Richey Group.
Sabalenka will have to wait to find out if Maria Sakkari can win a set when she locks horns with Jabeur on Friday night.
If the Greek manages it, she will win the group, while Sabalenka will advance in second place, but if the Tunisian wins in straight sets, then Sabalenka will miss out.
Despite a nervous wait, Sabalenka is still pleased with the way she jousted her superior on the night.
“I definitely was happy with my serve – for the [first] half of the match,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview after the match.
“I’m just happy that I was really focused from the beginning to the end and I was able to finish this match in two sets.”
Sabalenka enjoyed a double break, in the first and seventh games of the opening set, as she took the lead.
With a 5-3 lead and serving for the second set, Pegula managed a break before she drew level to hang on at 5-5.
Sabalenka replied with a break to take the set to a tie-break, and a double fault, an unforced backhand error and a huge backhand cross-court winner closed it out.
