Tiago Monteiro will be ready for action when the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season gets underway, as planned, at WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10.

After starting 2021 with a dramatic final-lap victory in the first of two races on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Monteiro was forced out of the WTCR VTB Race of Russia finale at Sochi Autodrom with a bacterial chest infection.



Having spent December recovering at his home in Portugal following his discharge from hospital after he was previously repatriated on a privately organised medical flight from Russia, the 45-year-old has been training hard in preparation for his 11th season as a Honda Racing driver in FIA World Touring Car racing, which all contest as part of the LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler line-up.



“It's great to welcome LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler to the Honda family,” said Monteiro. “I'm really happy that I will be able to help their transition; with my experience I'm eager to help them integrate with Honda quickly. I’d also like to thank ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport for the highs we shared over the past two years. It's a very proud feeling to continue with Honda into an 11th season, it's a fantastic relationship that we have created and I feel very fortunate to be in this position.



“I had the whole of December off to recover after my chest infection, and now I'm starting to push my body's limits again, so I feel really motivated to work with Attila to help get the team's engineers up to speed with the Civic Type R TCR and have a very productive winter testing period, which will be very crucial."

