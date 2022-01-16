As the build-up to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup continues, here’s a brief summary of what’s in store at WTCR Race of France, which is set to take place on the famous Circuit de Pau-Ville street circuit from May 7-8.

In 100 words…FIA international-level racing returns to the streets of Pau for the first time since 2018 with the revival of the world-famous Grand Prix de Pau in southwest France.



Having previously hosted the FIA World Touring Car Championship between 2007 and 2009, Circuit de Pau-Ville lies 20 kilometres east of Circuit Pau-Arnos, the setting of the inaugural WTCR Race of France in October 2021.



Pau has been home to car racing of varying types since the 1930s with legends such as Jim Clark, Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton, Sébastien Loeb, Jackie Stewart taking victories on the challenging undulating layout over time.



Location:ASAC Basco Bearnais, Palais D'Aragon, Bd D'Aragon, Pau F-64000, France



Track length:2.760 kilometres



Race 1 distance:30 minutes + 1 lap



Race 2 distance:25 minutes + 1 lap



WTCR qualifying lap record:To be established



WTCR race lap record:To be established



Time zone:GMT +2 hours



Ticket information:Coming soon



Fly to:Pau Pyrénées Airport (10 kilometres)



Stay:Pau



RACE WINNERS 2021*:

Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS 2021*:

Race 1:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS 2021*:

Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION 2021*:

Race 1 (reverse grid):Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m18.973s (138.1kph)



FASTEST LAPS 2021*:

Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m19.837s (136.6kph)

Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 1m20.584s (153.3kph)



*Event held at Circuit Pau-Arnos

Ad

WTCR Azcona: “It was totally the opposite to WTCR” YESTERDAY AT 05:07

WTCR Honda Racing reveals its WTCR heroes YESTERDAY AT 20:34