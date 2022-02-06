Norway beat Team GB 6-2 in the mixed curling doubles with a dominant performance.

It was Team GB's third loss of the round robin stage and they now face a crucial match against the USA on Monday, where a win could still see them qualify for the semi-finals.

Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien kept Team GB off the scoreboard in the first two ends as they took a 2-0 lead.

And it was Skaslien who produced the best throw of the opening end, guiding the stone past the guard to push Team GB off the button to edge ahead.

Team GB finally scored in the third end with Bruce Mouat smashing through the stones to reduce the deficit.

But two more dominant ends from Norway saw them open up a 4-1 lead, with Jennifer Dodds a little off colour and far from the brilliant form she showed in Team GB's defeat to Italy on Saturday.

And it was Dodds who missed a glorious chance in the sixth end to pull two points back as her effort was far too light, with Team GB earning just one point instead.

Norway's power play in the seventh end all but put an end to the contest, capitalising after the Brits let one too many chances go begging.

And after Dodds threw wide, short and light again, Norway made it virtually impossible for Team GB to grab the win with Skaslien swerving round the guard stone to score two points and make it 6-2.

Skaslien found the button once again in the eighth end with Team GB's guard stone little use all evening. And Dodds and Mouat were forced to concede as Norway took control of the eighth end and put a four-point finish beyond their opponents.

