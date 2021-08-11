Trek-Segafredo rider Mads Pedersen won stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark in his home country.

The race to Sonderborg - which will host stage 3 of next year’s Tour de France - saw the Dane beat Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) to first place.

Pedersen claimed the win as he pounced with an impressive sprint finish, leaving Groenewegen and Nizzolo battling against each other in his wake. Nizzolo took second, just ahead of Groenewegen in third.

The podium trio also retain the top three spots in the general classification. Groenewegen is in first, Nizzolo second four seconds behind, and Pedersen six seconds off the lead pace.

