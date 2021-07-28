The sporting director of the German Cycling Union has profusely apologised after he was caught using racist language at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Patrick Moster was heard shouting “Get the camel drivers, get the camel drivers, come on!” at his rider Nikias Arndt when he was chasing down Ethiopia’s Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Algerian Azzedine Lagab in the men’s time trial.

"In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was wrong," Moster told German press agency SID.

I am sorry, infinitely sorry, I can only sincerely apologise. I didn't mean to discredit anyone.

Moster's position may now be under pressure, particularly after the German Olympic Sports Confederation confirmed it plans to hold discussions with cycling sporting director.

"Team Deutschland stands for adherence to the Olympic values ​​of respect, fair play and tolerance and lives them in all of their sporting competitions," said its president, Alfons Hormann.

"It is important that Patrick Moster apologised immediately after the competition. We will seek a personal conversation with him today and deal with the situation."

