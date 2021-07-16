A day which started with a tender embrace between Eddy Merckx and Mark Cavendish – the two cycling greats past and present locked together on 34 Tour stage wins each – ended with an outsider causing an upset and moving to within 32 stage wins of the current record.

Two weeks after his first, Matej Mohoric’s second victory on this Tour of so many surprises came after what seemed to be a gilt-edged chance for Cavendish to break the record went begging.

Part of a six-man break that formed shortly after the start of the 207km ride from Mourenx, Mohoric put in his decisive attack with 25km remaining after a thrilling counter-move at the halfway point saw a stellar group of 20 riders form on the front before a yawning gap established between them and the peloton.

With fast finishers Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) all in the mix, Mohoric was not leaving anything for chance as he kicked clear to avoid having to contest any sprint. Without any Bahrain Victorious teammates to fall back on, Mohoric pushed a big gear as he dropped his fellow escapees once the attacks came in thick and fast in the rolling vineyards outside Bordeaux.

Mohoric celebrated his second stage win – a third on the bounce for Slovenia, and a fifth in total for the small Central European nation – by putting a finger to his mouth followed by a zip-shut motion. It was a response to the rumours of foul play that surfaced after the Bahrain Victorious team hotel was raided by police in the early hours of Thursday morning ahead of Stage 18 – a stage in which Mohoric was also part of the early break before being caught on the Col du Tourmalet.

Nine riders in pursuit were unable to ride with any cohesion, with a resigned Laporte eventually pipping Denmark’s Casper Pedersen (Team DSM) for second place at 58 seconds. Dutchman Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Germany’s Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Stage 12 winner, completed the top five before the remainder of the breakaway came home in dribs and drabs.

The UAE Team Emirates train of yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar led the peloton over the line almost 21 minutes in arrears after the peloton sat up once the counter-attack joined the original break with 100km remaining. There was no change in the general classification with Slovenia’s Pogacar – himself a winner of three stages on this Tour – retaining his 5’45” lead over Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the standings ahead of Saturday’s 30km individual time trial.

