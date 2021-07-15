Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France Men | Stage 18 13:15-18:00 Live

75km: Alaphilippe takes KOM point over the top

Juul-Jensen has been a passenger in the break since Cavendish's teammate Alaphilippe latched on - and he now drops back to help the pacing of teammate Matthews towards the intermediate sprint. It's the world champion who leads the break over the top of the Loucrup climb around 1'15" ahead. Juul-Jensen trickles over and then pretty much stops and waits for the main field, which has come back together but is all strung out behind Durbridge's pacing - with Cavendish towards the back, but still holding on.

76km: Team BikeExchange make a move

We're onto the Cat.4 Cote de Loucrup (2km at 7%) and Luke Durbridge has ridden clear of the peloton in a softening attack for his teammate Michael Matthews, who soon bridges over and forces a massive flurry of movement off the front of the pack. It's clear what the motivation is here: Matthews wants to distance his green jersey rival Mark Cavendish and then take as many points as possible in the intermediate sprint. He trails the Manxman by 36 points.

83km: Juul-Jensen a passenger in the break

The riders have covered 45.39km in the opening hour of racing today which shows just how fast the pace has been. The five-man break has seen their gap come down to 1'30" thanks to the tempo being set by Wout Poels's team behind. The coherence is breaking down and Alaphilippe is not happy about the lack of work being done by Chris Juul-Jensen, who seems to be there primarily to sandbag and offer up no pulls. The world champion has a word with him - and then speaks to Mohoric and Perichon about the Dane. It's a tense atmosphere as they approach the second climb of the day.

92km: Bahrain Victorious lead the peloton

Despite their police raid last night at 2am Bahrain Victorious are heavily involved in today's stage: not only do they have Slovenian champion Mohoric in the break (1'45" up the road) they have Marco Haller leading a train of riders for their sprinter Sonny Colbrelli on the nose of the peloton. This is because the team have ambitions in two jersey competitions: the polka dot jersey for Wout Poels (whose lead is down to just 9pts over Pogacar following the Slovenian's win on the Col du Portet) and the green jersey for Colbrelli (despite the Italian champion being 86pts down on Mark Cavendish there. But with an intermediate sprint before the big climbs, who knows what may happen...

97km: Five clear after duo join leaders

Julian Alaphilippe pats Pierre-Luc Perichon on the back and the pair share a crafty fist-pump as the latch on to the break after their fierce chase - which was given fresh impetus by the Cofidis rider joining the world champion and the pair joining forces. So, we have this pair with Mohoric, Jensen and Bennett with a gap of 1'30" on the pack.

102km: Attaque de Pierre Rolland!

The French veteran from B&B Hotels can't help himself and tries to zip clear from the pack. You have to admire the indefatigable and entirely misplaced chutzpah from a rider who will no doubt get dropped, regardless of where he is, on the early slopes of the Tourmalet...

105km: Rapid start as duo close in

Poor Davide Formolo was off the back with a mechanical issue - not ideal when the pace is so high, and the UAE rider will be needed by his leader Pogacar on the big climbs today. Pacher and Henao are back on after their respective visits to the medical car, the Colombian with his left thigh all bandaged up to cover the road rash. Our French chasing duo of Alaphilippe and Perichon are just 20 seconds behind the three leaders with the peloton over a minute back now.

112km: Perichon joins Alaphilippe

Just when it looks like Julian Alaphilippe's time out ahead was over, the world champion is joined by compatriot Pierre-Luc Perichon, who taps him on the bottom and urges him to tuck in and press on despite the peloton breathing down their neck. This gives the QuickStep man a second wind and they open up a gap on the pack in their bid to join the leaders.

118km: Juul-Jensen leads break over the top

It's the Dane who goes over the summit in pole position to take the solitary KOM point. But that's the least interesting development in the last few minutes... We just saw a tangle between Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) and Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash) with both riders hitting the deck after leading the chase on a small chase group riding off in pursuit of Alaphilippe. Wout van Aert, the Belgian champion, Wout Poels, the polka dot jersey, and Geoghegan Hart all look to be attentive to all the moves and on the front.

Pacher and Henao are both on their way after changing bikes, with the Frenchman clearly unhappy with the Colombian for his role in that touching of wheels that caused the crash.

120km: Alaphilippe with small gap ahead of climb

After an acceleration by Franck Bonnamour - who has had a super debut Tour for B&B Hotels - his compatriot Julian Alaphilippe zips clear in his rainbow bands. The Frenchman hits the starts of the first climb - the Cat.4 Cote de Notre-Dame de Pietat (2.6km at 5.6%) - with a 20-second gap on the peloton, trailing the three leaders by 25 seconds.

125km: Active on the front of the break

Frenchman Cyrul Barthe (B&B Hotels) zipped off in pursuit of the leading trio but he has just been swept up by the peloton which has riders from Movistar, Team DSM and Ineos Grenadiers sniffing around on the front. For Ineos it's Tao Geoghegan Hart, who has not looked anything remotely like the rider who won the 2020 Giro d'Italia in his debut Tour appearance. The gap for the leaders, meanwhile, is up to 55 seconds.

129.7km to go: Stage 18 under way!

It's the usual sight of a masked-up Christian Prudhomme emerging from the sunroof of his red Skoda to wave his yellow flag and get this final mountain stage of this Tour going. And we have an attack from the outset from a trio of riders: Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Chris Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange) and Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-NextHash).

Vingegaard mechanical in neutral zone

The Danish tyro Jonas Vingegaard needs a bike change after an issue before the official start. He battled back yesterday after Richard Carapaz's bluffing on the Col du Portet - and second place behind Pogacar saw the Jumbo-Visma debutant rise up to second place in the GC after Rigo Uran conceded the bast part of two minutes.

Bahrain Victorious hotel raided by police

The big overnight news is that French police have raided Bahrain Victorious' team hotel. Police searched the team's base on Wednesday evening with directeur sportif Milan Erzen confirming the raid. "Nothing special, we have a visit from the police, they ask for riders training files, they check bus and that’s it," he said about the visit from police.

Read all about it in full below...

Riders edging through the neutral zone in Pau

It's another overcast day in Pau, the gateway to the Pyrenees, but there's no rain and its not as cold as the past two days - reflected in an absence of leg/arm warmers in the peloton. We have 144 riders left in this race with over four hours separating yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar and lanterne rouge Tim Declercq in the general classification. Here's what's on the menu today, with two fourth-category climbs preceding the intermediate sprint ahead of the two HC tests - the Col du Tourmalet and the final climb of Luz Ardiden.

Stage 17 recap

A fifth Tour de France stage victory in only 38 stages to date – and a first ever in the famous yellow jersey – saw Tadej Pogacar all but secure a second triumph in the world’s biggest bike race.

The 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider left rivals Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for dead in the closing moments of the Col du Portet – but only after Ecuador’s Carapaz put in a stinging attack that had Pogacar on the ropes and sent the Danish debutant Vingegaard very much in the red.

Pogacar reeled Carapaz in and then sat on his rival’s wheel – mirroring the Ineos leader’s antics over the course of the entire climb – as Vingegaard fought back after the tunnel marking the final kilometre. A last kick on the sweeping ramp to the finish was enough for Pogacar to take his second stage win of the race by three seconds over Vingegaard, with Carapaz crossing the line another second back.

