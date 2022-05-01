Manchester United moved back into the top three of the WSL following a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham.

Having dropped out of the Champions League places after being leapfrogged by rivals City 24 hours earlier, Marc Skinner’s side knew they had to respond.

It took just 12 minutes for the Red Devils to get off the mark, as Leah Galton found space on the left-hand side before putting in a cross which Martha Thomas was able to head home from close range.

Former Hammers forward Thomas then turned provider on 20 minutes, causing her former side more misery as her square pass was turned into her own net by the luckless Grace Fisk.

Galton added third just after half time, stabbing home from Alessio Russo’s cross from the right.

The result keeps United in contention to feature in next season’s Champions League with one match to play but they have played a game more than their local rivals and face a daunting trip to title-chasing Chelsea in their final match.

