Lille finish as winners of Group G ahead of RB Salzburg after a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

Burak Yilmaz (11'), Jonathan David (72') and Angel Gomes (77') gave Lille a convincing lead before Renato Steffen pulled back a consolation goal for the hosts a minute from time.

Ad

Salzburg secured their place in the last 16 with a 1-0 win over 10-man Sevilla. Noah Okafor's 50th minute goal proved the difference while Joan Jordan was shown a second yellow in the 64th minute. They become the first Austrian team into the last 16 since Sturm Graz in 2000.

Champions League Atalanta vs Villarreal postponed to Thursday due to heavy snow 4 HOURS AGO

Benfica go through alongside the Bavarians to the last 16 after a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kiev. Roman Yaremchuk and Gilberto both struck in the first half to ensure the Portuguese club took second place in Group E.

A second-string Manchester United side and Young Boys drew 1-1 which means the Swiss club have taken four points off United in the group stage. Mason Greenwood's super scissor kick goal in the ninth minute put the hosts in front but was cancelled out by Fabian Rieder's sublime equaliser from outside the box in the 42nd minute.

Thomas Tuchel's side were 3-2 up heading into injury-time thanks to Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 62nd minute and Timo Werner's second of the night in the 85th, but Magomed Ozdoev scored a stunning late goal to ensure Zenit took the Europa League spot.

Champions League Rieder’s fine goal earns Young Boys a point against Rangnick’s youthful Man Utd 5 HOURS AGO