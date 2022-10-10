WIth an increasingly condensed schedule ahead of the World Cup, Chelsea are once more in mid-week Champions League action, travelling to Italy to face AC Milan at the San Siro. The game will kick-off at 20:00 UK time.

Following the win, Group E is absolutely wide open. With RB Salzburg beating Dinamo Zagreb, they are now top on five points. Chelsea and Milan follow on four points each with Dinamo bottom on three points. It's all to play for.

Over the weekend, Graham Potter's side continued their fine form by hammering Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge . This time, the goals came from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja.

As for Milan, they got themselves back on track with a massive 2-0 win at home to fellow title challengers Juventus. Former Blue Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring, with Brahim Diaz adding the other.

With that win, Milan are now fourth in Serie A, three points behind league leaders Napoli. Chelsea are also fourth in the Premier League but they are eight points behind table toppers Arsenal.

When is AC Milan v Chelsea?

The Champions League Group E match between AC Milan and Chelsea will take place at San Siro on Tuesday, October 11 at 20:00 UK time.

Which TV channel is AC Milan v Chelsea on?

The game between AC Milan and Chelsea will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of AC Milan v Chelsea

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Chelsea v AC Milan via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage of this match, and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

What to watch out for

Last week, we had former Blues going back to their old stomping ground (Tomori and Olivier Giroud), and this week, we have a former Rossoneri going back to his old home with Thiago Silva returning.

Silva was one of the marquee signings over a decade ago alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the pair helped Milan lift the Scudetto in 2011. It is a testament to both players that they are still part of professional football in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Silva, having played the full game in midweek, missed the Wolves match with what Potter later described as an illness. However it is expected that he will make the game in Italy.

Milan are expected to still be without Simon Kjaer, Junior Messias and Mike Maignan, as well as long-term injuries Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi and Ibrahimovic. Alexis Saelemaekers' status is unclear.

What has been said?

"It's exciting," said Potter after the win over Wolves. "It's been a really strong week. It's not easy, going Wednesday and Saturday. Credit to the players.

"Premier League players want to play every week," he added. "You can only pick 11 and you have a squad of 20 so there's always disappointment. How you react to that as a group is really important. All you can do is communicate as honestly as you can.

"The week we've just had has been fantastic. We've made some steps with the group with how we're acting. The attitude of players has been really good. Their effort to what we've been trying to do is fantastic. They're a good group to work with.

"There is more media, more interest in the club [he said of the switch to Chelsea from Brighton]. The games are different. We've had two Champions League games and the first was surreal.

"You spend three years somewhere thinking about that club and it changes really quickly. We play AC Milan on Tuesday, a fantastic game at San Siro and I'm looking forward to it."

