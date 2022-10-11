Allegri has been under immense pressure for most of his second spell in charge at Juventus and the start to this campaign has been disappointing for fans.

Following on from the 2-0 defeat to rivals AC Milan at the weekend, Juve then lost 2-0 away in Israel to leave them third in their Champions League group, with knockout qualification hanging by a thread.

Speaking after the game, Agnelli said “I feel ashamed and angry…so in this kind of situation you can’t blame one single person, it’s the whole group.

"It's not the coach's fault that we can't even make a tackle. Allegri will stay at least until the end of the season."

The news will be a blow to the majority of Juventus fans, who would prefer the club to make a change, with a top-four place under real risk and a title challenge seemingly long gone.

For his part, Allegri was defiant in his response whilst talking to Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“I’m not going to step down, absolutely - because it’s a challenge now. When it gets harder, it’s even more beautiful.”

Juventus face a tricky run of fixtures that starts with a trip to Torino for the derby, with games against Benfica away as well as PSG and Inter Milan at home to come within the next month.

Juve, who are without summer signing Paul Pogba due to injury, are currently eighth in Serie A.

They are 10 points behind league leaders Napoli and seven points behind fourth-placed Udinese.

