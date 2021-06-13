Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play again following what is believed to be a cardiac arrest, says a leading cardiologist Professor Sanjay Sharma

Eriksen needed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after collapsing just before half-time of Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland, in Copenhagen.

The Danish medical staff, led by team doctor Morten Boesen, gave him CPR and "life-saving cardiac massage", before being transferred to Rigshospitalet.

Eriksen was conscious and spoke to Dr Boesen before being transferred and although he looks to be out of danger, it is unlikely he will play again.

Professor Sanjay Sharma, a professor of sports cardiology who chairs the Football Association's expert cardiac consensus group, told PA: "The fact he's stable and awake, his outlook is going to be very good.

"I don't know whether he'll ever play football again. Without putting it too bluntly, he died today, albeit for a few minutes, but he did die and would the medical professional allow him to die again?

"The answer is no. His cardiac arrest has rocked the entire nation today and that's what happens. It's not just them that it affects, it's the psyche of so many people.

"The good news is he will live, the bad news is he was coming to the end of his career, so would he play another professional football game? That I can't say.

"In the UK he wouldn't play. We'd be very strict about it."

Former Bolton Wanderers player Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in 2012 and although he recovered, he never played again.

The 33-year-old was full of praise for the way the Denmark was full of praise for the medical team and the Denmark players for forming a protective wall while the CPR took place.

"It brought back stuff that I have put down in me, this emotion that is down there. To watch it from that distance and not know what was going to happen," he told BBC Sport.

"It was scary, but credit to the medical staff. They have done an amazing job on Christian. I like how his team-mates got together to protect him.

"It brought back emotion that you don't really want to see on the other side. I hope things turn out to be OK for him. I hope he will come through."

