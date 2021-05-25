Gareth Southgate has named a 33-man squad for the upcoming European championships, which will be trimmed down to 26 on June 1.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Godfrey (Everton) and Ben White (Brighton) have all been included in Southgate's provisional squad.

Alexander-Arnold has been an irregular member of Southgate's plans this season as his form suffered, while Godfrey and White are both uncapped at senior level.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been called up from the U21s setup into the senior squad, while there are spots for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Nick Pope (Burnley), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan, on loan from Chelsea), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United), James Maddison (Leicester), Danny Ings (Southampton) and Patrick Bamford (Leeds) all miss out.

England play warm-up friendlies against Austria on June 2 and Romania four days later, both at Wembley, ahead of their Group D opener against Croatia on June 13.

The former Middlesbrough manager has concerns over Harry Maguire, the Manchester United captain, as he is still suffering from an ankle ligament injury that could keep him out of his club’s Europa League final with Villarreal on Wednesday night in Gdansk.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has a minor injury but has been included, while Pope is to undergo minor knee surgery and will not be involved with England this summer.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been called up, but he suffered a shoulder injury against West Brom on the final day of the Premier League season and is a doubt for the tournament.

THE 33-MAN ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Ben White (Brighton), Reece James (Chelsea), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jesse Lingard (West Ham on loan from Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

