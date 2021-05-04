UEFA have confirmed that teams playing at this summer's European Championship will be allowed to increase the size of their squad from 23 to 26 players.

The rule change is being brought in to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible Covid-19 cases and subsequent quarantine measures.

The matchday squads will remain at 23 players, in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game permitting a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for A-national team matches, including three goalkeepers.

Euro 2020 3 England players who could benefit from Euros increase to 26-man squads 2 HOURS AGO

UEFA confirmed last month that teams will be allowed to make five substitutions per game at the Euros, scheduled for June 11-July 11.

Nations will also be able to select an unlimited number of standby players who can be swapped in before their first game of the tournament, including if a member of the squad has Covid-19.

"The UEFA Executive Committee today approved special rules for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament in order to guarantee the smooth running and continuity of the competition in light of the Covid-19 pandemic," a statement read.

England manager Gareth Southgate will take charge of his 50th game for England against San Marino Image credit: Getty Images

“Squad lists will be submitted on June 1, but teams will be able to make unlimited replacements in case of serious injury or illness before the first match."

The decision to increase squad sizes should make life easier for managers at the tournament as they will be allowed to include three extra players.

England manager Gareth Southgate hinted in March that he knew his 23-man squad for the Euros, but fringe players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish now have a greater chance of being included.

England's opening game of the European Championship is against Croatia in Group D on June 13.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Euro 2020 Southgate allowed to pick a 26-man squad for Euros - report 27/04/2021 AT 13:34