Antoine Griezmann is set to seal a remarkable return to Atletico Madrid, with a loan deal from Barcelona on the brink of being completed.

Griezmann is one of the highest earners at Camp Nou, but Barca are set to get his wages off the books by sanctioning a loan move to Atletico - with L'Equipe saying the deal is done.

Transfers United offered Vinicius Jr as part of Varane deal - Paper Round 17/07/2021 AT 21:39

The France international joined Barca from Atletico in 2019 in a move worth €120 million. Despite the huge fanfare and transfer fee, Griezmann only showed glimpses of his quality in Catalunya.

With Lionel Messi departing in the summer, the stage seemed set for Griezmann to take the limelight. However, the club deem it better business to get his wages out of the door.

It was reported earlier on Deadline Day that Joao Felix could head in the other direction and join Barcelona, but that did not materialise.

Griezmann saw Atletico win La Liga last term, and he will now look to play a big part in the defence for Diego Simeone’s team.

Transfers Arsenal agree £50m deal for Brighton's White - Paper Round 16/07/2021 AT 21:45