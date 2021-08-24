Manchester United have moved ahead of Chelsea in the hunt for Atletico Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez, according to a report in Spain.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League sides over the summer, including Liverpool, but Spanish publication, AS, are now claiming a loan deal with an option to buy for £34m-£40m could be imminent with Old Trafford apparently his most likely destination.

It is believed the Spain international, who has been on Los Rojiblancos’ books since 2008, is keen to explore a fresh challenge despite being a fixture in Diego Simeone’s first team.

The 26-year-old could be available on a temporary deal for a sizeable loan fee, with that option being of more interest to the Blues than a permanent transfer.

Saul has recently featured in a position on the left for Atletico but would prefer to operate in a more central role should a deal be agreed for the talented and versatile midfielder to move to the Premier League.

Any transfer would see Saul move on an initial loan with United or Chelsea expected to pay a significant fee plus a substantial part of his salary.

Atletico are said to be offering Saul to Premier League sides as they aim to create space on their wage bill to complete a deal for Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha.

Our View

Saul has been earmarked for a move to the Premier League for several transfer windows but it appears that he could now finally make the switch to the English top-flight and he certainly has the style, creativity and dynamism to make a significant impact.

Chelsea are well equipped in the midfield area and his addition would only enhance what many believe to be the best overall squad in the Premier League. Instead, United would seem a more suitable destination. Despite having the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks, it is a long-held view by supporters and pundits that a top-class central midfielder would further improve a strong first XI and Saul definitely fits that bill. You would expect him to be selected ahead of the likes of Fred and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were to pip the Blues to his signature, it would represent an excellent summer of business with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both top-class additions.

Liverpool would also be a good option for Saul given that the Merseysiders have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum and have this week sold Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon . However, it seems Chelsea or United are more likely destinations at this juncture.

