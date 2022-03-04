Lyon beat Lorient 4-1 away on Friday night as they looked to move up the Ligue 1 table.

Lyon moved into sixth as they look to maintain a late challenge for a Champions League spot in Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

Ad

The away side went ahead after just five minutes through Romain Favre, and star striker Moussa Dembele doubled their lead on 26 minutes.

Ligue 1 Lille leapfrog Lyon with victory 27/02/2022 AT 19:03

Terem Moffi gave Lorient hope when he scored on 57 minutes before Karl Toko Ekambi restored the two-goal advantage two minutes later. With 12 minutes of normal time remaining, Faivre grabbed his brace.

Lorient remain 16th, two points above the relegation places.

In La Liga, Sevilla could only secure a goalless draw at Alaves. The point means that if Real Madrid win their game in hand they will go eight points clear at the top of the table. Alaves have 22 points in 18th.

Bundesliga side Augsburg beat rivals Arminia 1-0 in Germany, with Daniel Caliguiri scoring the only goal of the game shortly after the second half restart. The win means Augsburg leapfrog the losers into 14th place.

Bundesliga Dortmund held by Augsburg to lose ground on Bayern 27/02/2022 AT 16:24