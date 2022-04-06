Manchester United's search for a new manager looks to be at an end with Erik Ten Hag reportedly set to be appointed.

The Ajax boss was interviewed by United last month and according to ESPN , is the preferred candidate to succeed interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

The report claims Ten Hag topped a four-man shortlist which also included Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui.

Ten Hag, 52, has been at Ajax since 2017, leading them to Eredivisie titles in 2019 and 2021 as well as a run to the Champions League semi-finals in the same year as the former.

The Amsterdam club are currently four points clear at the top of the Dutch championship with six matches remaining.

United have been on the search for a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after the Norwegian was sacked in November.

Rangnick was brought in on a temporary basis with view to taking on a consultancy role at the end of the season when a new manager is appointed.

United currently sit seventh in the Premier League, three points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham in the race for Champions League football next season.

The ESPN report claims the decision to bring in Ten Hag was taken by football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher.

