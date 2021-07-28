Crystal Palace have signed Denmark international Joachim Andersen from Lyon, becoming new manager Patrick Vieira’s fourth summer signing.
The 25-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan with Fulham in the Premier League, has joined on a five-year deal.
Andersen was part of the Denmark squad that defied the odds to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals before losing to England.
His arrival at Palace coincided with full-back Patrick van Aanholt joining Galatasaray on a free transfer.
Andersen told Palace’s website: “The management of the club and Patrick Vieira have given me very strong assurance that they know my qualities, they believe in me and want me to play an important role in the team.
“I have a very positive impression of Patrick from the conversations I have had with him.”
Vieira has already brought in Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Marc Guehi with the Eagles releasing defenders Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann.
Another former Fulham player, goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, has joined Chelsea on a free transfer.
