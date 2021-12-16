Four more Premier League weekend fixtures have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Norwich and Everton v Leicester have all been called off.

Ad

Premier League Lukaku, Werner and Hudson-Odoi out of Everton game with Covid 16 MINUTES AGO

A statement from the Premier League read: "The league understands fans will be disappointed these matches have had to be postponed and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused. All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.

"The board has agreed to postpone the matches after assessing individual club requests this evening."

Klopp confirms that Liverpool squad are getting their Covid-19 boosters

The Premier League has insisted that it intends to press ahead with fixtures where safe, but further postponements may yet be necessary.

Three Liverpool players - Virgil Van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho - will miss their visit to Tottenham after returning suspected positive tests.

Brentford, Watford, Leicester and Norwich are all dealing with outbreaks.

The former three clubs have closed their training grounds in a bid to contain the spread.

The Premier League reintroduced "emergency measures" this week after recording the highest total of positive cases in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

"With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures," the league outlined.

"These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a one-week suspension of all fixtures, along with next week's Carabao Cup quarter-finals, in the hope of controlling a rapidly-evolving situation.

Reflecting a wider surge in cases across the United Kingdom driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, the Premier League is likely to again record new high figures for weekly positives.

Premier League Leicester v Spurs postponed over ongoing Covid-19 issues 7 HOURS AGO