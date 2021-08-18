Arsenal have reportedly agreed a transfer fee with Real Madrid for the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard.

Norwegian newspaper VG claims the two clubs have reached an agreement that will see the 22-year-old midfielder make the move to North London for a fee of between €35m and €40m.

Odegaard is believed to have already made the journey to England to undergo a medical - with Arsenal hopeful that the midfielder will be available in time to face Chelsea on Sunday.

Transfers Abraham to Roma makes no sense - The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO

The transfer fee will make Odegaard the most expensive Norwegian player in history and will be Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer window after Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, making 14 appearances in the Premier League after failing to earn a first team place at Real Madrid.

«Arsenal» - «Villareal», Manuel Trigueros and Martin Odegaard Image credit: Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane's exit as Real Madrid manager raised the prospect that Odegaard would be given another chance under Carlo Ancelotti, but the Spanish club have made the decision to sell the 22-year-old amid financial concerns.

Transfers Kane fears it's now or never for City move, Arteta backed again - Transfer Notebook YESTERDAY AT 08:22