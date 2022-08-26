Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says influential midfielder Bernardo Silva is staying at the club amid rumours of a £59m bid from Paris Saint-Germain.

Guardiola has sought to douse the rumours linking Silva with a move from Manchester City, claiming the midfielder is "absolutely" staying at the club.

Ad

In his press conference prior to the Premier League visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday, Guardiola was unequivocal in rebuffing reports of a bid from PSG that had circulated on Thursday, with City said to have rejected it.

Premier League Man City open talks with Bernardo Silva over new deal 02/02/2022 AT 11:33

Bernardo, who has been at City since 2017, has admirers at Barcelona - including boss Xavi - as well as PSG, but it appears his manager has decided where his future will lie in the short-term.

Guardiola said: "He will stay here. Absolutely.

"We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he is staying."

After City's 3-3 friendly draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, Xavi was open in sharing his opinion of the Portuguese midfielder.

Xavi said: “Who doesn’t like Bernardo Silva? But also [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Erling] Haaland, they have a great team. There is no news regarding Silva. He’s an important player for Pep and City.

"But yes, I love him as a player. He understands everything and has an amazing ability to make decisions.

"He’s a very important player for Pep and he makes a difference on the pitch."

Guardiola's immediate focus is on a difficult encounter with Palace this weekend, with the Eagles recording City's only two defeats in their last 54 matches to kick off on a Saturday at 3pm, and they were also the only team to stop City scoring in the league last season.

"It’s a good record, to lose two out of 54 games," Guardiola said. "That shows how good they are.

"With [Roy] Hodgson and now Patrick Vieira. They have resilience and an incredible amount of quality.

"The Premier League is the Premier League. Last season Palace stopped us scoring but we still won the title. We know how good they are, they are a tough side, we are looking forward to the challenge.

"I rate Vieira as a human being and the incredible job he is doing."

Transfers Transfer Notebook: Felix-Silva swap mooted as City make Kane back-up plans 15/06/2021 AT 11:05