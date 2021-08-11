Roma general manager Tiago Pinto is in London to discuss the signing of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The BBC reports that the Serie A club - managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho - already have a deal agreed with the Champions League winners.

However more talks are required for the 23-year-old England international to be persuaded that his future lies in Italy.

He has also been linked with moves to a host of other clubs, including Arsenal. Chelsea need to move on some players as they welcome Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the coming days, with a £97.5 million deal believed to be imminent,

Inter are expected to then sign Roma forward Edin Dzeko in due course.

