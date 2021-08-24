Arsenal are serious about their pursuit of Kieran Trippier - but the player would prefer a move to Manchester United.

The Gunners are looking to sign a new right back in the next week - as Hector Bellerin pushes for a move away - and have had discussions over signing Trippier.

They are currently not willing to meet Atletico’s price-tag, which is around £34 million, but are looking into ways to structure a bid in hope Atleti agree to negotiate.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Getafe v Atletico Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on March 13, 2021 in Getafte Spain Image credit: Getty Images

Some sources believe Arsenal might be wasting their time however, as the player is set on a move to Old Trafford if he does leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

United have been weighing up a bid for Trippier too and have also baulked at Atletico Madrid’s value of him.

However, they have been given indication that the player is keen to join them and United may return this week with an improved offer on the £10million they offered at the beginning of the window.

Richarlison to PSG?

Reports have begun to emerge that Real Madrid might yet make a late swoop to sign Kylian Mbappe in this window. And if that is the case, Richarlison is seen as the man to replace him.

It is indeed true that PSG have an eye on him but sources close to the situation are sceptical about whether there is time for it to fall into place before the deadline on August 31.

Richarlison is very happy at Everton yet has become more open to the prospect of leaving since Carlo Ancelotti exited Goodison Park.

Richarlison of Brazil celebrates after he scores his team's opening goal in the Men's First Round Group D match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 22, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan Image credit: Getty Images

Ideally he would love to join Real Madrid - an idea that has been mooted. However, the PSG route has more scope to open up and it is understood the Brazilian forward is keen on the prospect. Even if that opportunity does not come now, PSG’s interest is genuine and they will look to move for him next year.

Richarlison would love the chance to play with Neymar, who he counts as a close friend and a footballing idol.

Richarlison’s representatives also have close links to the PSG board and believe he would thrive in Ligue 1 as part of the current project.

The Mbappe story adds a twist to the Richarlison situation at this late stage of the window and it is being reported in France and Spain that a bid from Madrid may land in the next week, and that the French international is open to a switch after refusing to extend his contract.

Traore on Spurs shortlist

Adama Traore has been on Nuno Espirito Santo’s wanted list since the moment he walked through the door at Tottenham.

In fact, he also tried to take him to Crystal Palace when he was on the verge of taking over at Selhurst Park earlier in the summer.

When Nuno was in talks with the Palace board over the terms of his own deal, sources say he explained that the signing of Traore was so important to him that he wanted the transfer set up before he had even put pen to paper on his personal agreement to take over.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton in action during the Coventry City v Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season friendly at Coventry Building Society Arena on August 01, 2021 in Coventry, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Palace were open to looking into the idea but could not give the green light until everything else was in place - but all sides of the potential deal ended up falling through.

So it comes as no surprise that Spurs are now preparing to sign the Wolves man with Espirito Santo at the helm.

A loan with obligation to buy is seen as the easiest way to structure the deal this late in the window to guarantee Wolves get the overall £40million value they are looking for.

Jesus gets second chance

Gabriel Jesus is getting another chance to prove himself at Manchester City - as he is now set to remain at the club even if Harry Kane does join.

This is the third successive summer his future has been up in the air and it was widely accepted that he could be sold in this window as City made plans to reinvent their attacking line.

The Brazilian forward has shown resilience though and is now considered as a good option in the wide forward positions rather than the central striker spot he was originally brought in for.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. Image credit: Getty Images

And signs from within the club suggest Pep Guardiola is so happy with his application and form that he would not want him to be sold.

Spurs are currently waiting on City to make their new offer for England captain Kane and while it was thought Jesus would become a victim of that deal, it will probably not be the case.

