Jack Wilshere has signed for Danish side AGF until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old ex-Arsenal player has penned a short-term deal to return to professional football after almost a year without a club.

Ad

The former England midfielder passed a medical on Sunday to clear the way for him to play again after leaving Bournemouth in May 2021.

Premier League Arteta doesn't want me - Wilshere rules out Arsenal return 05/02/2022 AT 10:45

Before Bournemouth, Wilshere had spent an inconsistent period at West Ham after he left Arsenal and was let go by manager David Moyes despite claiming that he was fit to play for most of his time in east London.

There is an option for his AGF contract to be extended for a further year. Given he is without a club currently, he is able to be registered outside the transfer window.

Much was expected of Wilshere when he made his debut for Arsenal aged 16 in 2008 and famously dominated Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona side when still a teenager.

However, problems with fitness, particularly his ankle, kept him out of first-team action for long stretches.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Football Football is at breaking point - The Warm-Up 05/01/2022 AT 07:52